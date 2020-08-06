Global  
 

What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Beirut?

SBS Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Lebanon's prime minister said the blast was caused by around 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored near the city’s cargo port.
News video: Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart 05:52

 Letters show officials knew of danger posed by ammonium nitrate cargo at Beirut port six years before deadly blast.

Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate [Video]

Suspected Culprit Behind Beirut Explosion: Ammonium Nitrate

The colossal destruction of Beirut's port was due to the explosion of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there. HuffPost reports more that as of Wednesday, more than 130 people..

Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion [Video]

Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday contradicted President Donald Trump's earlier claim as to the cause of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. CNN reports Esper said 'most believe' that the..

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured [Video]

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city. The blast..

Ammonium nitrate: What is the chemical blamed for Beirut explosion, and how could it produce such a powerful blast?

 When heated, ammonium nitrate includes all of the components required for a fast-burning fire
2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was impounded in Beirut's port after it was seized from an abandoned ship in 2014, years before the explosion

2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was impounded in Beirut's port after it was seized from an abandoned ship in 2014, years before the explosion Lebanon's Supreme Council of Defense said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been left in storage at Beirut port from an abandoned ship. The explosive...
Beirut blast: What makes ammonium nitrate so dangerous?

 The huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday is thought to have been caused by ammonium nitrate. The chemical is often used as fertilizer —...
