What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Beirut?

The colossal destruction of Beirut's port was due to the explosion of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there.
HuffPost reports more that as of Wednesday, more than 130 people..
Lebanon's Supreme Council of Defense said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been left in storage at Beirut port from an abandoned ship. The explosive... WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com •DNA
The huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday is thought to have been caused by ammonium nitrate. The chemical is often used as fertilizer —... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBC.ca •BBC News •New Zealand Herald