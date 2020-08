Carlton heading to the Top End in round 13 Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Carlton play Gold Coast in the Top End during Sir Doug Nicholls Round as the AFL prepares to unveil its round 13 fixture on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Soyism RT @agerealfooty: Veteran goalsneak Eddie Betts and exciting Sun Izak Rankine are sure to be drawcards in Darwin when Carlton play Gold Coa… 4 minutes ago Real Footy (AFL) Veteran goalsneak Eddie Betts and exciting Sun Izak Rankine are sure to be drawcards in Darwin when Carlton play Go… https://t.co/J9yHgwQYe5 6 minutes ago **The Football Extension** A couple of our own thoughts heading into tonight's #AFLDogsTigers clash... If you're interested, read our piece a… https://t.co/szSx48FLwv 1 week ago