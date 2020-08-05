Global  
 

Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blast

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blastA UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut. The court's decision was due on Friday but the ruling has been postponed until August 18, the court said in a statement. The death toll from Tuesday's huge blast at Beirut port has risen to at least 113, Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hassan said earlier Wednesday. It has been blamed on an unsecured store of ammonium nitrate at the port. The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) "is deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic events that shook Lebanon yesterday," the court said in a statement....
Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Woman gives birth amid Beirut blast chaos

 A woman gave birth to a boy in near darkness at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon hospital moments after an explosion rocked the city on August 4.
USATODAY.com

Anti-government protests break out in Beirut after deadly blasts

 Law enforcement fires teargas at dozens of demonstrators calling for the resignation of Lebanon's political elite.
CBS News

Beirut explosion: 'We don't have dreams any more'

 The huge blast in Beirut's port can be seen as a tragic symbol of Lebanon's dysfunction as a state.
BBC News
Beirut residents protest against country's leaders [Video]

Beirut residents protest against country's leaders

Lebanese protesters clashed with police late on Thursday as they tried toapproach government buildings in central Beirut. Police responded with teargas and dispersed the crowd.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

France doesn’t want to run Lebanon: Emmanuel Macron

 Beirut: French President Emmanuel Macron has denied that he’s seeking to pull the strings in Lebanon and revive France’s colonial-era influence over a..
WorldNews

Rafic Hariri Rafic Hariri Former Prime Minister of Lebanon

No bread, no heat, no hope: Life in Lebanon after the Beirut blast

 Once again, crisis comes to Lebanon. Once again, people are dying young in the Middle East. Last night an explosion in the port of Beirut killed at least 100..
WorldNews

Large blast rocks Beirut ahead of Hariri verdict

 A large blast rocks the Lebanese capital Beirut, ahead of a verdict in trial over killing of ex-PM Rafik Hariri in 2005
BBC News

Lebanon ex-PM Hariri assassination verdict due this week

 The Hague: A UN-backed tribunal will give its verdict Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, but questions will remain over a long..
WorldNews

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East


Special Tribunal for Lebanon Special Tribunal for Lebanon international tribunal for the Rafic Hariri assassination

