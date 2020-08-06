Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

WorldNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attackWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a deliberate attack, even as officials in Lebanon and his own defense chief said it's believed to have be an accident. “Whatever happened, it's terrible, but they don't really know what it is," Trump insisted. “Nobody knows yet." Investigators probing the deadly blast that ripped across Beirut on Tuesday are focused on possible negligence in the storage of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, in a waterfront warehouse. The Lebanese government ordered the house arrest of several port officials in connection with the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' 01:05

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts [Video]

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts

Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Trump raises $165 million in July, beating Biden by $25 million

 The Trump campaign announced $165 million raised last month to Biden's $140 million — but the president's total cash lead has narrowed.
CBS News

Negotiations over next relief package continue as President Trump defends pandemic response

 President Trump is praising his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, despite new numbers from the CDC showing a 24% increase in deaths in the..
CBS News

Twitter blocked Trump campaign account from tweeting over COVID-19 misinformation

 Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Twitter said it would prevent President Trump’s @TeamTrump campaign account from tweeting until it removed a tweet..
The Verge

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blast

 A UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut...
WorldNews

Trump reonsiders claim that Beirut was attacked

 US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people may have been an accident. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137

 At least 137 people were killed in the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon. A number of officials in charge of Beirut's port are now under house arrest,..
CBS News

Beirut: Why has there been unrest in Lebanon?

 From the war in 1975 to the explosion that devastated the port area of the capital, Beirut.
BBC News

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

CBS Evening News, August 5, 2020

 Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137; 15-year-old starts online computer coding classes for kids of color
CBS News

Beirut explosions: The burst of power that devastated a city

 As black smoke billowed into the sky, Shiva Karout stepped out of his gym with his colleagues and customers to watch. His gym, Barbell House, sits just across..
New Zealand Herald

AP Top Stories August 5 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 5th: Trump and Biden will give virtual acceptance speeches; US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked;..
USATODAY.com

No sleep for Florida resident with family in Beirut

 Tuesday night was a sleepless one for Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident Dany Habr. Habr told WPLG-TV that he was checking his phone for notifications nonstop..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump [Video]

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion [Video]

Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday contradicted President Donald Trump's earlier claim as to the cause of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. CNN reports Esper said 'most believe' that the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind' [Video]

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'

US President Donald Trump has said American military generals have told himthey “seem to feel” the massive explosion which rocked Beirut, Lebanon, was a“terrible attack” probably caused by a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blast

Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blast A UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut....
WorldNews

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast that killed 135, wounded 5,000

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast that killed 135, wounded 5,000 Investigators began searching through the wreckage of Beirut's port Wednesday for clues to the cause of the massive explosion that ripped across the Lebanese...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this

DrHannahNazri

Hannah Nazri RT @AJEnglish: 🇱🇧 #BeirutBlast latest updates 👉 https://t.co/8qEDq3qL5R • At least three hospitals destroyed, two damaged • At least two… 1 minute ago

AKSNlPES

Atef ☀️🕊 RT @businessinsider: Hospitals in Beirut were so badly damaged in Tuesday's massive explosion they could not admit all the victims of the b… 17 minutes ago

RachFL_

Rachel White RT @ajplus: #Beirut's port area, before and after the explosion. The blast killed at least 135 people, many of them port employees, and da… 21 minutes ago

MeAdnanSiddiqui

Adnan Siddiquiعدنان صدیقی RT @WHOEMRO: The blast left three hospitals in #Beirut non-functional & two hospitals partially damaged, leaving many facilities overwhelme… 23 minutes ago

JrHollis60

Hollis Key Jr RT @democraticbear: Trump certainly does not care. Regardless of the long-term disaster. https://t.co/0YVHDg80mX 57 minutes ago

haeysart

Hakuna Matata Disastrous https://t.co/FaWzWwIsRX 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Hospitals in Beirut were so badly damaged in Tuesday's massive explosion they could not admit all the victims of th… https://t.co/ARc2UV3Ey4 1 hour ago