|
Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a deliberate attack, even as officials in Lebanon and his own defense chief said it's believed to have be an accident. “Whatever happened, it's terrible, but they don't really know what it is," Trump insisted. “Nobody knows yet." Investigators probing the deadly blast that ripped across Beirut on Tuesday are focused on possible negligence in the storage of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, in a waterfront warehouse. The Lebanese government ordered the house arrest of several port officials in connection with the...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
Trump raises $165 million in July, beating Biden by $25 millionThe Trump campaign announced $165 million raised last month to Biden's $140 million — but the president's total cash lead has narrowed.
CBS News
Negotiations over next relief package continue as President Trump defends pandemic responsePresident Trump is praising his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, despite new numbers from the CDC showing a 24% increase in deaths in the..
CBS News
Twitter blocked Trump campaign account from tweeting over COVID-19 misinformationPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Twitter said it would prevent President Trump’s @TeamTrump campaign account from tweeting until it removed a tweet..
The Verge
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blastA UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut...
WorldNews
Trump reonsiders claim that Beirut was attackedUS President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people may have been an accident. (Aug...
USATODAY.com
Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137At least 137 people were killed in the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon. A number of officials in charge of Beirut's port are now under house arrest,..
CBS News
Beirut: Why has there been unrest in Lebanon?From the war in 1975 to the explosion that devastated the port area of the capital, Beirut.
BBC News
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
CBS Evening News, August 5, 2020Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137; 15-year-old starts online computer coding classes for kids of color
CBS News
Beirut explosions: The burst of power that devastated a cityAs black smoke billowed into the sky, Shiva Karout stepped out of his gym with his colleagues and customers to watch. His gym, Barbell House, sits just across..
New Zealand Herald
AP Top Stories August 5 PHere's the latest for Tuesday August 5th: Trump and Biden will give virtual acceptance speeches; US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked;..
USATODAY.com
No sleep for Florida resident with family in BeirutTuesday night was a sleepless one for Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident Dany Habr. Habr told WPLG-TV that he was checking his phone for notifications nonstop..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this