Trump and Birx praise Arizona as new national model for battling coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 6 August 2020
Throughout Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday visit to Washington, D.C., senior officials held up Arizona as a leader in COVID-19 containment measures.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump Task Force Member Doctor Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase

Trump Task Force Member Doctor Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase 01:19

 Doctor Deborah Birx made the warnings during a Sunday interview on CNN's 'State of the Union'.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doug Ducey Doug Ducey American businessman and politician

No Fun For You: Arizona Governor Shuts Bars, Fun Spots As COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket [Video]

No Fun For You: Arizona Governor Shuts Bars, Fun Spots As COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday that bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks, and tubing rentals will shut down for 30 days. The move is designed to prevent overloading Arizona's health system, which is nearing capacity in its use of intensive care unit beds. According to Business Insider, coronavirus cases are continuing to skyrocket in the southwestern state. Arizona currently has over 74,000 coronavirus cases. The state will also stop issuing special event licenses from June 29 to July 27.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Arizona COVID-19 cases spike, calls for emergency plan [Video]

Arizona COVID-19 cases spike, calls for emergency plan

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking in parts of California and the U.S. Southwest, prompting Arizona to reactivate its emergency plan for medical facilities and California to place counties where half its population lives on a watch list. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Deborah Birx Deborah Birx American physician and diplomat

Covid 19 coronavirus: US turns on another expert, Deborah Birx, led by Nancy Pelosi

 The United States appears to be turning on another of its top coronavirus experts as it approaches five million infections and 160,000 deaths.For months,..
New Zealand Herald

Trump claims coronavirus is "receding," despite surge in cases

 A day after Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the coronavirus is now "extraordinarily widespread," President Trump contradicted her,..
CBS News

Trump criticizes Dr. Birx after she issues dire coronavirus warning

 President Trump lashed out at Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx after she said the U.S. had entered a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Mr...
CBS News

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

FBI searches California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

 Misdemeanor charges against Paul stemming from a June incident in Arizona were dropped, but police said they may refile pending the outcome of a federal..
CBS News
People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result [Video]

People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result

People are getting sick and even dying after swallowing hand sanitizer, reports CNN. Four died and others have suffered impaired vision or seizures, the CDC says. Hand sanitizer is everywhere and is useful for cleaning the hands during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not safe to swallow. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizer products should never be ingested," the CDC said. A CDC team described the cases of 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico who have been hospitalized.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

President Trump continues to cast doubt on U.S. electoral process

 After the Trump campaign and Republican Party sued Nevada over its plan for mail-in voting, President Trump encouraged voters in Florida and Arizona to mail in..
CBS News

DoorDash launches online DashMart convenience stores to sell snacks and groceries

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

DoorDash on Wednesday announced the launch of a chain of virtual convenience stores the company is calling..
The Verge

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from Twitter

 Twitter momentarily banned US President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until an interview during which he claimed children are "virtually immune"..
New Zealand Herald

LeBron James says NBA community isn't sad about losing President Donald Trump's viewership

 LeBron James said the NBA community probably doesn't care about losing viewership of President Donald Trump after protesting racial inequality.
USATODAY.com
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts [Video]

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts

Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

 WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States

D.C. public schools chancellor says system working to bring learning back online

 With no in-person schooling taking place this fall for Washington, D.C. students, DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee says they are investing in connectivity and..
CBS News
Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington [Video]

Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington

Indians in the United States celebrated the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Indians gathered outside Capitol Hill in Washington for the celebration. People wore saffron clothes, held saffron flags to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan. Members of Indian community also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhumi pujan' & laid foundation stone of the new Ram temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla' or child deity. All participants, including PM and priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms. Attendance at the event was limited due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Construction of Ram Temple is beginning 9 months after SC verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing temple construction.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published

Cori Bush Defeats William Lacy Clay in a Show of Progressive Might

 The upset of the veteran congressman from St. Louis sent tremors though the Democratic establishment in Missouri and Washington, D.C.
NYTimes.com

People of Indian heritage raise saffron flags, celebrate Ayodhya's 'bhoomi pujan' in Washington

 Celebrating the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, people of Indian heritage from in and around Washington DC..
IndiaTimes

Deaf Americans Sue Trump White House for Not Having Sign Language Interpreters at COVID-19 Briefings [Video]

Deaf Americans Sue Trump White House for Not Having Sign Language Interpreters at COVID-19 Briefings

The Trump White House faces a lawsuit over not providing American Sign Language interpreters for coronavirus briefings. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
Consumer Reports: COVID scams are on the rise [Video]

Consumer Reports: COVID scams are on the rise

As if the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t hit consumers hard enough, new data shows a huge spike in COVID-19-related rip-offs, scams and fraud. Consumer Reports reveals ways to spot them, protect..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:02Published
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Washington Post pushes weak Trump/Epstein connection, ignores Bill Clinton 'pedo island' allegation

 (Natural News) “Before President Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well,’ they had mingled for years in the same gilded circles.” (Article republished from...
NaturalNews.com

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

 WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19...
SeattlePI.com

United States: Roundup Of July Workplace Safety And Environmental Blogs - Seyfarth Shaw LLP

 The Department of Labor and Industries issued its first citation against an employer for violating Washington's Safe Start Order.
Mondaq


