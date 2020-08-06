Trump and Birx praise Arizona as new national model for battling coronavirus pandemic

People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result



People are getting sick and even dying after swallowing hand sanitizer, reports CNN. Four died and others have suffered impaired vision or seizures, the CDC says. Hand sanitizer is everywhere and is useful for cleaning the hands during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not safe to swallow. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizer products should never be ingested," the CDC said. A CDC team described the cases of 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico who have been hospitalized.

