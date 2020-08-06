Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut explosion: Angry residents demand answers after blast

BBC News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
People in Lebanon call for justice after a blast that left at least 135 dead and over 4,000 injured.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: 'We feel dead inside': Beirut citizens express anger and rage after blast

'We feel dead inside': Beirut citizens express anger and rage after blast 03:12

 Beirut citizens, still reeling from Tuesday's massive blast, have expressed their scepticism that a government investigation will come up with answers, fearing the truth will never be known.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital [Video]

Port officials under house arrest after explosion in Lebanon’s capital

Investigators began searching the wreckage of Beirut’s port for clues to thecause of the massive explosion that ripped across the Lebanese capital as thegovernment ordered port officials put under house arrest. International aidflights began to arrive, as Lebanon’s leaders struggled to deal with theaftermath of Tuesday’s blast, crippled by an economic crisis and facing apublic where many already blame chronic mismanagement and corruption among theruling elite for the disaster. The explosion at the port killed 135 people andinjured about 5,000 others, the health ministry said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

 WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews

CBS Evening News, August 5, 2020

 Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137; 15-year-old starts online computer coding classes for kids of color
CBS News

Beirut explosions: The burst of power that devastated a city

 As black smoke billowed into the sky, Shiva Karout stepped out of his gym with his colleagues and customers to watch. His gym, Barbell House, sits just across..
New Zealand Herald

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blast

 A UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut...
WorldNews

Trump reonsiders claim that Beirut was attacked

 US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people may have been an accident. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast [Video]

SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast

A Naples restaurant owner tells Fox 4 that his sister suffered minor injuries after an explosion rocked the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:06Published
Gaza residents hold solidarity rally for victims of Beirut blast [Video]

Gaza residents hold solidarity rally for victims of Beirut blast

Supporters of the Fatah movement in southern Gaza organised a solidarity rally with candles and waving Lebanese flags at around 6 pm local time on Wednesday (August 5). Video shows a large crowd of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:58Published
Frantic Search For Survivors Continues In Wake Of Massive Beirut Port Explosion [Video]

Frantic Search For Survivors Continues In Wake Of Massive Beirut Port Explosion

Ian Lee reports on Beirut struggling to cope with accidental blast at port that killed more than 100 people (8-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blast

Court delays verdict on ex-PM Hariri's murder after Beirut blast A UN-backed tribunal said Wednesday it had suspended a verdict on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri following the deadly blast in Beirut....
WorldNews Also reported by •The ArgusSBS

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast that killed 135, wounded 5,000

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast that killed 135, wounded 5,000 Investigators began searching through the wreckage of Beirut's port Wednesday for clues to the cause of the massive explosion that ripped across the Lebanese...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The ArgusEurasia Review

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this