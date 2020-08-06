Global  
 

Hiroshima bombing turns 75, jobless claims, Tennessee primaries: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The U.S. became the only country to detonate a nuclear weapon against an enemy when it bombed Hiroshima on this day in 1945, the latest weekly jobs report will be released and more news to start your Thursday.
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb [Video]

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit tonuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan's failures. In a speech, Mr Matsuihighlighted what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan's government, whichhosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the US nuclear umbrella.

The Photographers Who Captured the Toll of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

 A new book of photos documents the human impact of the bombings that ended World War II — and challenges a common American perception of the destruction in..
Today in History for August 6th

 Highlights of this day in history: The United States drops an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II; LBJ signs the Voting Rights Act; Pope Paul VI..
Hiroshima: Japan marks 75 years since first atomic bomb

 The first nuclear weapon used in war killed 140,000 people - Japan surrendered days later, ending WW2.
Tennessee Republicans, Once Moderate and Genteel, Turn Toxic in the Trump Era

 In the Senate primary race to replace Lamar Alexander, two candidates are fighting to see who can better emulate the president. It isn’t pretty.
Local Matters: Tennessee to hold primary for Senate race Thursday

 On Thursday, Tennessee will hold the Republican and Democratic primaries for the Senate race. Natalie Allison, a state politics reporter for the Tennessean,..
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus

