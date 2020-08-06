Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deutsche Bank gives Trump financial documents to New York investigators: report

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Germany's Deutsche Bank has reportedly complied with a subpoena from the Manhattan District Attorney. The bank has been the US president's lender since the late 1990s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Opening bell: Equity indices trade 1% lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8%

Opening bell: Equity indices trade 1% lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8% 01:14

 Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on August 03 tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sensex crashes by 667 points, Bandhan Bank dips by 10 pc [Video]

Sensex crashes by 667 points, Bandhan Bank dips by 10 pc

Equity benchmark indices cracked by over 1.5 per cent on Monday as investors fretted over the economic consequences of surging new coronavirus cases across the world. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Opening bell: Equity indices trade lower, HDFC twins dip [Video]

Opening bell: Equity indices trade lower, HDFC twins dip

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on July 14 due to weak global cues amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide. At 10:15 am, the BSE S..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results [Video]

Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results

Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this

DKODAAT17

DK RT @bote930: Deutsche Bank Gives Trump Financial Records To NY Prosecutors... #TrumpCrimeFamilyForPrison https://t.co/Y3LvvDOdzi 5 hours ago

bote930

mrbeast55 Deutsche Bank Gives Trump Financial Records To NY Prosecutors... #TrumpCrimeFamilyForPrison https://t.co/Y3LvvDOdzi 5 hours ago

_JustAsIAmy

I'm Amy 🌈 🌊🌊VOTE! 🌊🌊 @EricTrump Who gives a shit. Also...👇🏼 https://t.co/RvoPbhLewX 6 hours ago

johnlightfoot31

John Lightfoot RT @JennieLouLeeder: Wonder how we got to where we are? This is part of the road trump has taken. Add in election interference by Russia &… 12 hours ago

JennieLouLeeder

Jennie Lou Leeder Wonder how we got to where we are? This is part of the road trump has taken. Add in election interference by Russia… https://t.co/Y8ZCQrIPqj 2 days ago

amesj

Amy J @BabyJes73210853 @katewall5 @nenasullins @ItsNotFirenze @real_defender @JoeBiden I know how reading gives most of y… https://t.co/ybE8YheIE1 6 days ago