The Voting Rights Act was signed 55 years ago. Black women led the movement behind it

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he signed a book ofcondolence in Derry on Monday, Mr Eastwood compared his political hero to thefamous US civil rights leader. “John Hume was our Martin Luther King,” hesaid. “He was the greatest Irishman ever and he achieved something that no onecould ever achieve before him: he ended the Anglo-Irish conflict, the conflictthat had gone on for 800 years, and he gave my generation the opportunity toachieve our political goals peacefully and democratically, and that is anenormous legacy.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the fight for voting rights. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
My Queer Blackness, My Black Queerness is a limited edition print sale where 100% of the proceeds are donated to charities centred around aiding Black Trans men/women. The digital project, started by..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published