Donald Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

WASHINGTON: President WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump took in $165 million for his reelection effort in the month of July, a sum that that surpasses what his Democratic rival, Joe Biden , raised during the same period. But a massive cash-on-hand advantage that once gave the Republican a significant competitive edge has largely been closed, with Biden and the Democratic Party reporting that they are just $6 million shy of the $300 million that... 👓 View full article

