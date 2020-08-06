Global  
 

Donald Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap

WorldNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gapWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump took in $165 million for his reelection effort in the month of July, a sum that that surpasses what his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, raised during the same period. But a massive cash-on-hand advantage that once gave the Republican a significant competitive edge has largely been closed, with Biden and the Democratic Party reporting that they are just $6 million shy of the $300 million that...
