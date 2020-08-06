|
Donald Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump took in $165 million for his reelection effort in the month of July, a sum that that surpasses what his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, raised during the same period. But a massive cash-on-hand advantage that once gave the Republican a significant competitive edge has largely been closed, with Biden and the Democratic Party reporting that they are just $6 million shy of the $300 million that...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
AP Top Stories August 6 AHere's the latest for Thursday August 6th: Trump considers executive action for eviction ban, unemployment relief; Riot declared in Portland; Washington Governor..
USATODAY.com
LeBron James responds to Trump's protest criticismThe president branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem "disgraceful."
CBS News
Facebook, Twitter take aim at Trump 'misinformation'Shares Facebook and Twitter took aim at US President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday over a video post in which he contended that children are "almost..
WorldNews
US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead in the polls to five points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
TikTok Stars Believe Trump Wants to Ban App as Revenge for Trolling HimPresident Trump says his threat to ban TikTok is about China stealing data, but that's just a cover story ... at least according to TikTokers who think he can't..
TMZ.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Experts held 'war games' on the Trump vs. Biden election. Their finding? Brace for a messA team of experts who gamed out the Nov. 3 presidential election found an "alarming" risk of a contested outcome and even a constitutional crisis.
USATODAY.com
Trump raises $165 million in July, beating Biden by $25 millionThe Trump campaign announced $165 million raised last month to Biden's $140 million — but the president's total cash lead has narrowed.
CBS News
Biden won't be traveling to Milwaukee for convention"I think it's the right thing to do," Biden said Wednesday. "I've wanted to set an example as to how we should respond individually to this crisis."
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
White House and Congress Remain Far From Any Stimulus DealWhite House officials and Democratic leaders continued to dig in on crucial points of any potential deal, jeopardizing additional relief for small businesses and..
NYTimes.com
Biden’s Milwaukee Trip Is Canceled, and So Is a Normal Presidential CampaignThe Democrats bowed to the realities of the pandemic and canceled the major in-person speeches that were still planned for their convention this month.
NYTimes.com
Biden won't travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nominationFormer Vice President Joe Biden will not be attending the party convention to accept the Democratic nomination this year, and instead will do it remotely. Ed..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump Raises $165 Million With G.O.P. in July, Overtaking BidenJoe Biden raised $140 million last month. A record-setting pace of money continues to flood into the presidential campaign.
NYTimes.com
In Stimulus Talks, McConnell Is Outside the Room and in a Tight SpotWith Republicans divided and President Trump undercutting negotiations on a pandemic relief package, the majority leader is in a difficult bind, partly of his..
NYTimes.com
Trump Denies Helping Kanye Get On Presidential Ballot, Praises Kim KardashianDonald Trump says he's not pulling strings to help Kanye West get on state ballots for the presidential election ... but he's got lots of good things to say..
TMZ.com
Trump claims it would be legal to give convention speech at White HouseThough some Senate Republicans expressed doubt that it's legal for President Trump to deliver his nomination acceptance speech at the White House, as he says he..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this