What is ammonium nitrate, and how did it cause such a devastating explosion in Beirut?
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () The chemical compound ammonium nitrate is believed to have been the cause of the devastating explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. But how can such a chemical cause such a massive and destructive blast?
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. It was not clear what caused...