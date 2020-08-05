Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What is ammonium nitrate, and how did it cause such a devastating explosion in Beirut?

CBC.ca Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The chemical compound ammonium nitrate is believed to have been the cause of the devastating explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. But how can such a chemical cause such a massive and destructive blast?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled 03:32

 A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. It was not clear what caused...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Moment the BBC Beirut Office Gets Hit by Blast [Video]

The Moment the BBC Beirut Office Gets Hit by Blast

BEIRUT — A BBC Arabic journalist Maryem Taoumi was conducting a virtual interview from the network's Beirut office when the explosion took place on Tuesday. The video, shared by the broadcaster..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:20Published
SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast [Video]

SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast

A Naples restaurant owner tells Fox 4 that his sister suffered minor injuries after an explosion rocked the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:06Published
Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump [Video]

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

What is ammonium nitrate, chemical compound linked to devastating Beirut explosion?

 The devastating explosion in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands hit the Lebanese capital with the force of a 3.5-magnitude earthquake.
FOXNews.com

Blasts Rock Beirut, Killing Dozens and Wounding Thousands

 The cause remained unclear hours later. But officials in the Lebanese capital said 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate had been stored in a depot at...
NYTimes.com

The aftermath of the Beirut explosion

 The explosion near Beirut’s port on Tuesday killed 135 people and injured thousands more, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Officials say 2,750 tons...
CBC.ca Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this