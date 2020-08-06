The aftermath of the Beirut explosion

Global  
 

The explosion near Beirut’s port on Tuesday killed 135 people and injured thousands more, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Officials say 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was the cause. According to public records, the chemicals were held at the port for six years, despite warnings about the danger they posed. Today on Front Burner, we get a first-hand account of the explosion and aftermath from Hanna Anbar of Lebanon’s Daily Star newspaper, and discuss the challenge of rebuilding in a country already deep in economic crisis.
 Eyewitness footage has emerged from inside the 12-storey Harbor Tower, overlooking Beirut port - the scene of the enormous blast that killed at least 100 people on Tuesday night.

 In this episode, national editor Tory Maguire is joined by Europe correspondent Bevan Shields to discuss the aftermath of yesterday's horrific explosion. 
 Many nations have rallied around Lebanon as it continues to deal with the aftermath of the huge explosion in Beirut that killed at least 100 and injured...
 Smoke was still rising from the port, where towering grain silos had been shattered.
