The aftermath of the Beirut explosion

The explosion near Beirut's port on Tuesday killed 135 people and injured thousands more, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Officials say 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was the cause. According to public records, the chemicals were held at the port for six years, despite warnings about the danger they posed. Today on Front Burner, we get a first-hand account of the explosion and aftermath from Hanna Anbar of Lebanon's Daily Star newspaper, and discuss the challenge of rebuilding in a country already deep in economic crisis.


