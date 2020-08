Pies down Swans but win comes at heavy cost Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

On a night of carnage for Collingwood, the Magpies at least left the Gabba with the points after a vital but unconvincing victory over the Swans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this