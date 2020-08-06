Global  
 

Mumbai University First Merit List 2020: Mithibai College, St. Xaviers College lists out, get direct link here

DNA Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Mumbai University on Thursday released its merit list or the first cut-off admission to undergraduate courses on its official website mu.ac.in. Colleges have also released their individual cut-off lists. Interested candidates need to check out respective college websites to view this list.
