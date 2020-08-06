|
Canadian citizen sentenced to death in China on drug charge
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a Canadian citizen to death on charges of manufacturing the drug ketamine amid heightened tension between the two countries. The Guangzhou Municipal Intermediate Court announced Xu Weihong’s penalty on Thursday and said an alleged accomplice, Wen Guanxiong, had been given a life sentence. Death sentences are automatically referred to China’s highest court for review. The brief court...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Hong Kong foreign press says journalists being targeted in US-China stand-offThe Foreign Correspondents' Club warns pressure from Beijing could jeopardise press freedom.
BBC News
New disease caused by tick-borne virus kills seven, infects 60 in ChinaBeijing: A new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne virus has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China, official media here reported on..
WorldNews
US plan for 'highest level' Taiwan visit in decades angers ChinaShares The United States announced Wednesday its highest-level visit to Taiwan since it switched diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, a move Beijing blasted..
WorldNews
Philippines - ‘What is ours is ours,’ Locsin tells ChinaForeign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday invoked the country’s arbitral award against China in the disputed South China Sea, as it said Beijing..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this