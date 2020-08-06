Canadian citizen sentenced to death in China on drug charge Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

(AP) — China has sentenced a Canadian citizen to death on charges of manufacturing the drug ketamine amid heightened tension between the two countries. The Guangzhou Municipal Intermediate Court announced Xu Weihong's penalty on Thursday and said an alleged accomplice, Wen Guanxiong, had been given a life sentence. Death sentences are automatically referred to China's highest court for review. The brief court...


