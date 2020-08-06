Champagne growers struggle as pandemic takes fizz out of bubbly sales Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Maxime Toubart, a relatively small vigneron who produces 25,000 bottles of bubbly from the 12-acre maison founded by his great-grandparents in 1900, has been cultivating his clients as well as his vines during the coronavirus crisis and is confident his business will survive. The same cannot be said for many other small vineyards, who say they will face ruin if they are forced to let their grapes wither on the vine. Champagne is associated with parties, celebrations and joy, and there's not been much of that...

