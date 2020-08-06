|
France's Macron heads to Lebanon after deadly mega-blast
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
BEIRUT: French President Emmanuel Macron was expected in Lebanon Thursday, two days after a monster blast sowed unfathomable destruction in Beirut and brought Paris's Middle East protege to its knees. The highest-ranking foreign official to visit the country since Tuesday's tragedy, Macron will visit the site of the blast that obliterated part of Beirut port and ripped through entire neighbourhoods of the city. Two days on, Lebanon was still reeling from a blast so huge it was felt in neighbouring countries, its mushroom-shaped cloud drawing comparisons with Hiroshima and the devastation caused by its shockwave with the scene of an earthquake. The provisional death toll stood at...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:33Published
How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Bride who was swept away by blast return to site
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic
Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:25Published
French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosionPARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion..
WorldNews
EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:04Published
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Woman in Beirut plays piano in home wrecked by explosionHoda Melki filmed her mother-in-law playing piano after her home was destroyed by the Beirut explosions.
USATODAY.com
Paris Capital of France
Paris Jackson Breaks Up with BF Gabriel Glenn, It Was AmicableParis Jackson is living quarantine life in the single lane now ... she's broken up with her BF, singer Gabriel Glenn. Sources close to Paris tell TMZ ... she..
TMZ.com
Man beaten with bats over face mask dispute in Paris suburbPARIS (AP) — A resident of a Paris suburb says he was beaten with baseball bats because he asked a fellow laundromat patron to wear a face mask – a..
WorldNews
Free parties on rise around Paris as clubs stay shut post-confinement
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt
Hospitals damaged in Beirut blast forced to turn away patients"I don't think we can handle what's coming," one doctor said, as crises have piled up on the Middle Eastern nation.
CBS News
No bread, no heat, no hope: Life in Lebanon after the Beirut blastOnce again, crisis comes to Lebanon. Once again, people are dying young in the Middle East. Last night an explosion in the port of Beirut killed at least 100..
WorldNews
Beirut's main port devastated by deadly blastThe death toll is sure to rise after the huge explosion at Beirut's port Tuesday evening. The Lebanese capital's main entry point for much-needed imports is now..
CBS News
How different nations are responding to spikes in coronavirusEurope, the Middle East and Australia face a rise in cases, with some officials re-imposing curfews and restricting public gatherings
CBS News
Hiroshima Designated city in Chūgoku, Japan
Dalai Lama urges govts, individuals to work for achievement of peaceThe Dalai Lama on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, urged governments, organisations and individuals to..
IndiaTimes
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:24Published
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack"Could you please respond to our request to sign the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty?" Tomoyuki Mimaki, a member of a major survivors' group, Hidankyo,..
CBS News
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this