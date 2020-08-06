Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France's Macron heads to Lebanon after deadly mega-blast

WorldNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
France's Macron heads to Lebanon after deadly mega-blastBEIRUT: French President Emmanuel Macron was expected in Lebanon Thursday, two days after a monster blast sowed unfathomable destruction in Beirut and brought Paris's Middle East protege to its knees. The highest-ranking foreign official to visit the country since Tuesday's tragedy, Macron will visit the site of the blast that obliterated part of Beirut port and ripped through entire neighbourhoods of the city. Two days on, Lebanon was still reeling from a blast so huge it was felt in neighbouring countries, its mushroom-shaped cloud drawing comparisons with Hiroshima and the devastation caused by its shockwave with the scene of an earthquake. The provisional death toll stood at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon 03:05

 Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives [Video]

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives

Lebanese and other Beirut residents are busy with a heartbreaking search to find missing loved ones after the massive Beirut explosion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:33Published
How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut [Video]

How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut

A massive warehouse explosion in Beirut killed at least 100 people, injured thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured [Video]

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured

On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Bride who was swept away by blast return to site [Video]

Bride who was swept away by blast return to site

The 29-year-old Lebanese bride whose wedding photo shoot captured the Beirut explosion returned to the same location one day later. She tells Reuters of the ordeal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city [Video]

Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city

Lebanon has received offers of help from abroad after the Beirut port blast amid fears over health, food security and the country's already-shattered economy.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:25Published

French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

 PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion..
WorldNews
EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal [Video]

EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal

European Union leaders reached a deal on Tuesday on a package of measures to boost their economies after the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to borrow and spend hundreds of billions of euros in the next few years and pay them back from new taxes. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:04Published

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Woman in Beirut plays piano in home wrecked by explosion

 Hoda Melki filmed her mother-in-law playing piano after her home was destroyed by the Beirut explosions.
USATODAY.com

Paris Paris Capital of France

Paris Jackson Breaks Up with BF Gabriel Glenn, It Was Amicable

 Paris Jackson is living quarantine life in the single lane now ... she's broken up with her BF, singer Gabriel Glenn. Sources close to Paris tell TMZ ... she..
TMZ.com

Man beaten with bats over face mask dispute in Paris suburb

 PARIS (AP) — A resident of a Paris suburb says he was beaten with baseball bats because he asked a fellow laundromat patron to wear a face mask – a..
WorldNews
Free parties on rise around Paris as clubs stay shut post-confinement [Video]

Free parties on rise around Paris as clubs stay shut post-confinement

The gatherings, held in secret locations and announced at the last minute, have been around for decades and are now seeing new interest from confinement-weary music lovers.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

Hospitals damaged in Beirut blast forced to turn away patients

 "I don't think we can handle what's coming," one doctor said, as crises have piled up on the Middle Eastern nation.
CBS News

No bread, no heat, no hope: Life in Lebanon after the Beirut blast

 Once again, crisis comes to Lebanon. Once again, people are dying young in the Middle East. Last night an explosion in the port of Beirut killed at least 100..
WorldNews

Beirut's main port devastated by deadly blast

 The death toll is sure to rise after the huge explosion at Beirut's port Tuesday evening. The Lebanese capital's main entry point for much-needed imports is now..
CBS News

How different nations are responding to spikes in coronavirus

 Europe, the Middle East and Australia face a rise in cases, with some officials re-imposing curfews and restricting public gatherings
CBS News

Hiroshima Hiroshima Designated city in Chūgoku, Japan

Dalai Lama urges govts, individuals to work for achievement of peace

 The Dalai Lama on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, urged governments, organisations and individuals to..
IndiaTimes
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing [Video]

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

Hiroshima mayor urges nations to reject self-centred nationalism on 75th anniversary of attack that killed over 140,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack

 "Could you please respond to our request to sign the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty?" Tomoyuki Mimaki, a member of a major survivors' group, Hidankyo,..
CBS News
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb [Video]

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit tonuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan's failures. In a speech, Mr Matsuihighlighted what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan's government, whichhosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the US nuclear umbrella.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Related videos from verified sources

Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city [Video]

Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city

A barber in an explosion-cratered shop in Beirut, Lebanon, wearing a mask but doing his job, maybe the ultimate symbol of 2020 endurance. Beirut's residents struggle to deal with the aftermath of a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:39Published
Footage from Bridal Photos Shows the Terrifying Moment the Blast Hit Beirut [Video]

Footage from Bridal Photos Shows the Terrifying Moment the Blast Hit Beirut

Footage shows the woman holding her bouquet in a square in Lebanon on the day of her wedding.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:35Published
Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart [Video]

Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

Letters show officials knew of danger posed by ammonium nitrate cargo at Beirut port six years before deadly blast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Japan Marks 75 Years of Hiroshima Nuclear Attack: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know

Japan Marks 75 Years of Hiroshima Nuclear Attack: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know The city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the worlds first nuclear attack on Thursday. Three days after its Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUSATODAY.comCBC.caNPR

Hiroshima Atomic Bombing Raising Questions 75 Years Later

 The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were said at the time to be justified as the only way to end World War II. Seventy five years later, legal experts say...
NPR Also reported by •CNAIndiaTimesJapan Today

After Hiroshima's Carnage, Setsuko Thurlow Devoted Her Life to Peace

 Setsuko Thurlow, a survivor of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima 75 years ago this month, has used the power of her personal story to try to rid the world of...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CNABBC News

Tweets about this

CBSNews

CBS News Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack as survivors call for change https://t.co/UdAHKDBrYI 14 seconds ago

travelilo

Travelilo RT @AJEnglish: #Hiroshima marks the 75th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing that killed more than 140,000 people. The US has… 18 seconds ago

Nan_Can_Do

Nan Can Do RT @WorldJewishCong: Today marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb on #Hiroshima. Reflecting today, we reaffirm our commitment to wor… 29 seconds ago

ebenedara

Ebenezer Daramola Japan on Thursday marked 75 years since the world’s first atomic bomb attack, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing… https://t.co/yxBQrA5Ooe 35 seconds ago

Turboxyde

Xalos ⭐⭐⭐ RT @covertress: Today marks the 75th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing at Hiroshima. Wouldn't it be a fine day for ET to mak… 2 minutes ago

LauraHalm1011

Laura Halm Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic attack as survivors call for change https://t.co/oJSs2y2rC2 2 minutes ago

_arivasll

Aníbal RT @antonioguterres: This Thursday, the world marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. May the suffering, stories an… 2 minutes ago

iainmunro10

Iain M F Munro RT @we_are_adg: This week marks the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It showed the world the terrible and destru… 2 minutes ago