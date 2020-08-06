Global  
 

Epitome of grace, commitment, ethics': Tributes pour in for Sushma Swaraj on first death anniversary

DNA Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Tributes poured in for Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary on Thursday as Twitterati showered praises in remembrance of the senior BJP leader who revolutionalised Twitter diplomacy. Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at the age of 67 here on the night of August 6, 2019.
News video: Sushma Swaraj remembered fondly, S Jaishankar shares pictures | Oneindia News

Sushma Swaraj remembered fondly, S Jaishankar shares pictures | Oneindia News 01:37

 6th August is the first death anniversary of senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj who had endeared herself in her role as the External Affairs Minister over the first term of the Modi govt. As her health failed, S Jaishankar replaced her as the Foreign Minister when the BJP govt was sworn in last year. On...

