Epitome of grace, commitment, ethics': Tributes pour in for Sushma Swaraj on first death anniversary

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kangana joins a virtual event to pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary



Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently joined a virtual event named "Shushmanjali" to pay tribute to late Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:07 Published 5 days ago Gilroy Holds First Of Several Tributes To Mark First Anniversary Of Garlic Festival Shooting



Kiet Do reports on a morning ceremony raising a #GilroyStrong flag to mark first anniversary of tragic mass shooting (7-28-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this