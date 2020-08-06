Global  
 

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor unleashes 93-mph throw home to save win in ninth inning

Thursday, 6 August 2020
Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a 93.3 mph strike to home plate for the final out of a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.
Chris Taylor (baseball) Chris Taylor (baseball) American baseball player


Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States

San Diego Padres San Diego Padres Baseball Team and Major League Baseball franchise in San Diego, California, United States

