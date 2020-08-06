|
Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor unleashes 93-mph throw home to save win in ninth inning
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a 93.3 mph strike to home plate for the final out of a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.
