12 things to invest in now that will save you money in the long run

THINGS I DO FOR MONEY Movie Clip - Turcott Shooting - Plot synopsis: Eli and Nick Yaguchi, two Japanese-Canadian cello-playing brothers from Hamilton, Ontario (played by real-life virtuoso brothers Theodor and Maximilian Aoki in their film debuts) inadvertently steal a bag of money. And yes, trouble...
A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed..
A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Tweets about this
♡ A L A N I ♡ RT @MomJeansThings: Don’t chase money. Invest in your value. Things that bring you value. Like skills, knowledge, a network!
Having value… 21 minutes ago
tweets If we don’t allow ourselves to make mistakes, we will never invest in things that are radical.- Jeff Clavier https://t.co/st4n9EhWpf 1 hour ago
Smolen for City Council There are more citizens moved to action who want to invest these funds into programs that will benefit our city tha… https://t.co/L4IXViFHJx 2 hours ago
‼️@kars4kldz personally I’m trying to invest my time, energy and resources into my local community. I’m not going to… https://t.co/0xOhdrgtVG 4 hours ago
lone wolf RT @thedankoe: Use your money to
- Look better (grooming)
- Feel better (food choices)
- Make more money (invest)
Use your time to
- Loo… 4 hours ago
Scott Tailford@75nufc The best looking and playing versions of things you already own, which tbh I love the idea of. Microsoft ju… https://t.co/GZlkVr4G5s 9 hours ago
Taylor | Dividend Baby Steps Over time, companies that perform well will increase their dividends.
When you're looking for companies to invest… https://t.co/BDjQfOybA8 10 hours ago
Coach Kiwi@AlanSteinJr w/o all that. It was eating up a huge portion of my free time, and now that it's no longer an option,… https://t.co/TKtHcINTLv 10 hours ago