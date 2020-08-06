|
Coronavirus: Dr Fauci says daughters have been harassed
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The top US virus researcher said he had hired security for his family after receiving death threats.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021Fauci said there could be a billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021, and that he is hopeful the world could get past the pandemic that has claimed..
WorldNews
'We can get this behind us' with vaccine - Fauci
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:50Published
Fauci on COVID-19: 'We can get this behind us'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this