Coronavirus: Dr Fauci says daughters have been harassed

BBC News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The top US virus researcher said he had hired security for his family after receiving death threats.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fauci explains 'disjointed' U.S. virus response

Fauci explains 'disjointed' U.S. virus response 02:00

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. government official on infectious diseases, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday that the United States has had "somewhat of a disjointed approach" to the novel coronavirus - owing to the size and the diversity of the nation.

Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021

 Fauci said there could be a billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021, and that he is hopeful the world could get past the pandemic that has claimed..
'We can get this behind us' with vaccine - Fauci [Video]

'We can get this behind us' with vaccine - Fauci

Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the early part of next year, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases official, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday, offering a more conservative view of the ramp up than some Trump administration officials. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:50Published
Fauci on COVID-19: 'We can get this behind us' [Video]

Fauci on COVID-19: 'We can get this behind us'

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told Reuters in an exclusive interview Wednesday that with a good vaccine and attention to public heath measures, "We can get this (virus) behind us."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:53Published

Deaf Americans Sue Trump White House for Not Having Sign Language Interpreters at COVID-19 Briefings [Video]

Deaf Americans Sue Trump White House for Not Having Sign Language Interpreters at COVID-19 Briefings

The Trump White House faces a lawsuit over not providing American Sign Language interpreters for coronavirus briefings. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
Dr. Fauci talks vaccine progress and virus concerns [Video]

Dr. Fauci talks vaccine progress and virus concerns

Coronavirus vaccine trials are underway, but it's unlikely you'll be able to get one before next year.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:56Published
Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey [Video]

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published

Fauci troubled by virus surge in U.S. states

 Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday there are early signs that a coronavirus outbreak could be brewing in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky. Fauci expressed...
Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

 Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that he remains confident that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by early next year, telling lawmakers that a quarter-million...
