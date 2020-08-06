Coronavirus: Dr Fauci says daughters have been harassed

'We can get this behind us' with vaccine - Fauci



Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the early part of next year, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases official, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday, offering a more conservative view of the ramp up than some Trump administration officials. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics