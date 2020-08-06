Global  
 

New York attorney general files lawsuit to shut down the NRA

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The National Rifle Association has been chartered in New York since the late 19th century, giving Attorney General Letitia James leverage.
New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its Closure

 Letitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NYTimes.com
New York attorney general sues to dissolve NRA

 New York's attorney general announces a lawsuit aimed at dissolving the powerful gun lobbying group.
BBC News

New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in suit alleging financial crimes

 James' lawsuit against the NRA is the culmination of an investigation into the gun rights group that began in early 2019.
CBS News

