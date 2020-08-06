|
Zach Braff honors late friend Nick Cordero with touching tribute tattoo
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Zach Braff is remembering his friend and Broadway co-star Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 complications, with an intricate tattoo tribute.
