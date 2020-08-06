Global  
 

Zach Braff honors late friend Nick Cordero with touching tribute tattoo

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020
Zach Braff is remembering his friend and Broadway co-star Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 complications, with an intricate tattoo tribute.
