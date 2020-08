Rocket Companies offers 100 million shares at $18 each



Rocket Companies offers 100 million shares at $18 each Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:27 Published 4 minutes ago

Protest at Times Square, New York over Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration



Large crowds gathered at Times Square in New York on Wednesday (August 5) to protest the celebrations for the construction of the Ram Temple in the city of Ayodhya. A billboard in Times Square.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:06 Published 18 minutes ago