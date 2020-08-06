|
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine was tested before he was supposed to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday.
