Rain breaks South Mumbai record

Hindu Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
300 mm in four hours leads to heavy floods
News video: Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city

Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city 03:45

 Mumbai's Marine Drive experienced high tide on Tuesday. The city has been reeling under heavy showers and waterlogged roads. Traffic congestion was also witnessed in several areas. A portion of a road collapsed at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East. Four people fell in Vakola Nallah owing to a house...

Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs [Video]

Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Waterlogging has been reported in the low-lying areas of the city. Traffic congestion..

