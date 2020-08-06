Global  
 

Caroline Flack's Death Ruled As Suicide As Inquest Reaches Conclusion

Thursday, 6 August 2020
Caroline Flack's Death Ruled As Suicide As Inquest Reaches ConclusionCaroline Flack’s death has been ruled as a suicide, following an inquest. The Love Island presenter died in February at the age of 40, with coroner Mary Hassell saying she has “no doubt” that she intended to take her own life. Caroline was on bail and awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of assault, following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019. The coroner told Poplar Coroner’s Court on Thursday: “The reason for coming to an inquest is to understand the...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Caroline Flack's death ruled a suicide following inquest

Caroline Flack's death ruled a suicide following inquest 01:45

 Late 'Love Island' presenter Caroline Flack's death has been ruled a suicide following an inquest.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Caroline Flack Caroline Flack English radio and television presenter

Caroline Flack inquest rules presenter intended to take own life [Video]

Caroline Flack inquest rules presenter intended to take own life

A coroner has ruled that television presenter Caroline Flack killed herself athome after discovering she was definitely going to be prosecuted for allegedlyassaulting her boyfriend. The Love Island presenter was found dead at herLondon home in February. The previous day, she had found out she would beprosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Caroline Flack inquest: ‘No doubt' presenter intended to take own life

 A coroner rules the death of the ex-Love Island and X Factor host at her London home was suicide.
BBC News

Caroline Flack 'hit boyfriend over cheating fears', inquest hears

 The TV star's mother says if she was "an ordinary person" she wouldn't have been charged with assault.
BBC News

Caroline Flack: Police appealed CPS decision to caution Love Island presenter for assault, inquest hears

 Detectives say unclear what Love Island host admitted to during police interview after alleged assault on her boyfriend
Independent

Lewis Burton Lewis Burton British tennis player

Caroline Flack wanted to 'find harmony' with boyfriend

 The ex-Love Island host was found dead while facing trial accused of assaulting Lewis Burton.
BBC News

Love Island (2015 TV series) Love Island (2015 TV series) British television series

Sarah Jessica Parker developing dating show [Video]

Sarah Jessica Parker developing dating show

Sarah Jessica Parker is teaming up with Love Island producers to develop a new dating show for America's Lifetime network.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Love Island's Dr Alex George explores pub safety guidelines ahead of reopening this weekend [Video]

Love Island's Dr Alex George explores pub safety guidelines ahead of reopening this weekend

Pub landlord and barman from First Dates Merlin Griffiths and Dr Alex George explore the new layout and guidelines of the pubs ahead of reopening this weekend in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

Caroline Flack left message for Lewis Burton in suicide note [Video]

Caroline Flack left message for Lewis Burton in suicide note

Caroline Flack's suicide note contained a message for her boyfriend Lewis Burton, which stated "I hope me and Lewis can one day find harmony."

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Caroline Flack 'was not an abuser' [Video]

Caroline Flack 'was not an abuser'

The mother of television presenter Caroline Flack has told her daughter's inquest that the star was not an abuser.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:26Published
Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authorities [Video]

Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authorities

Television presenter Caroline Flack was “seriously let down by theauthorities” and was “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in theweeks before she killed herself, her inquest..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Flack told police called to partner assault: ‘I hit him, he was cheating on me’

 Caroline Flack struck her boyfriend with her phone while he slept because he thought he was cheating on her, the tragic television star’s inquest has heard.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent

CPS ruled Caroline Flack charge was in public interest, inquest told

 The Crown Prosecution Service decided it was in the public interest to charge Caroline Flack with assaulting her boyfriend, despite initially deciding just to...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent

Caroline Flack's Family Describes Her Final Days Before Her Tragic Death

 Tragic details about the days leading up to Love Island host Caroline Flack‘s death have been revealed. Caroline‘s mother Chris and twin sister Jodi...
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWales Online

