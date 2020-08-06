|
Caroline Flack's Death Ruled As Suicide As Inquest Reaches Conclusion
Caroline Flack’s death has been ruled as a suicide, following an inquest. The Love Island presenter died in February at the age of 40, with coroner Mary Hassell saying she has “no doubt” that she intended to take her own life. Caroline was on bail and awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of assault, following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019. The coroner told Poplar Coroner’s Court on Thursday: “The reason for coming to an inquest is to understand the...
