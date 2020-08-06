COVID-19 death toll in Mexico nears 50,000

Mexico City Voting To Ban 'Gay Conversion' Therapy



Lawmakers in Mexico City on Friday voted to ban conversion therapy, reports HuffPost. It was part of a small but growing movement to end the practice. Gay Conversion Thearpy consists of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Mexico City’s proposal does need further approval before taking effect. However, anyone who forces someone to undergo the practice can be punished with up to five years in prison.

