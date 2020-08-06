Global  
 

Panel rejects Donald Trump's request to add a fourth debate with Joe Biden

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The Trump campaign had asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to add a fourth debate or move up the September one due to early voting.
Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead' [Video]

White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders to remain vigilant to avoid a surge. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

President Trump's Ohio Event Hyped with 'Live and Let Die' as COVID Deaths Surge

 Someone on President Trump's campaign team is painfully tone-deaf, opting to crank "Live and Let Die" before his Ohio event ... as about 1,000 Americans are..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump claims Joe Biden is 'against God;' Biden aides call Trump a hypocritical divider

 Biden has often talked about how his Catholic faith helped him survive the death of his first wife and their daughter in a 1972 car crash.
USATODAY.com

A 4th Presidential Debate? Commission Says No to Trump

 The Trump campaign had argued that the current schedule would render the debates useless to the many Americans who will vote by mail before they take place.
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin Official Blasts Republican for Working with Kanye to Steal Votes from Biden

 A Milwaukee Councilman is slamming Republicans for what he believes is a trick to lure black voters in Wisconsin to cast their ballots for Kanye West and steal..
TMZ.com

A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News

Dr. Jill Biden tells "CBS Sunday Morning" she will continue to teach if her husband is elected president

 Preview: Vice president Joe Biden also talks with correspondent Rita Braver about his wife, their family, and grieving the loss of their son
CBS News

