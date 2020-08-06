|
Panel rejects Donald Trump's request to add a fourth debate with Joe Biden
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The Trump campaign had asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to add a fourth debate or move up the September one due to early voting.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
President Trump's Ohio Event Hyped with 'Live and Let Die' as COVID Deaths SurgeSomeone on President Trump's campaign team is painfully tone-deaf, opting to crank "Live and Let Die" before his Ohio event ... as about 1,000 Americans are..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump claims Joe Biden is 'against God;' Biden aides call Trump a hypocritical dividerBiden has often talked about how his Catholic faith helped him survive the death of his first wife and their daughter in a 1972 car crash.
USATODAY.com
A 4th Presidential Debate? Commission Says No to TrumpThe Trump campaign had argued that the current schedule would render the debates useless to the many Americans who will vote by mail before they take place.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Wisconsin Official Blasts Republican for Working with Kanye to Steal Votes from BidenA Milwaukee Councilman is slamming Republicans for what he believes is a trick to lure black voters in Wisconsin to cast their ballots for Kanye West and steal..
TMZ.com
A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen WhitmerPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News
Dr. Jill Biden tells "CBS Sunday Morning" she will continue to teach if her husband is elected presidentPreview: Vice president Joe Biden also talks with correspondent Rita Braver about his wife, their family, and grieving the loss of their son
CBS News
Commission on Presidential Debates organization
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this