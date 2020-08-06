99-Million-Year-Old Fossil Shows Final Battle Of Ancient "Hell Ant" Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

A badass piece of amber that has preserved the battle between an ant and a nymph for 99 million years shows how one ancient ant species used its impressive headgear to hunt. Published in the journal Current Biology, the discovery gives a detailed picture of the scythe-like mandibles and horn appendage that gave this ant its bitchin' nickname, "hell ant". The newly identified and predatory arthropod species, more officially known as Ceratomyrmex ellenbergeri, was alive during the Cretaceous period.

