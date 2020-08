You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New putter for Tiger ahead of PGA Championship



Tiger Woods looks set to play with a new putter at this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the year. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:46 Published 1 day ago Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship



Tiger Woods is confident he can win a 16th major title in the US PGAChampionship, despite heading into the event with just four competitive roundsunder his belt since mid-February. “Of course,”.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago PGA Championship Heads To TPC Harding Park For 2020's First Major



Dennis O'Donnell shares memories of TPC Harding Park and talks about bringing the first of three majors to the Bay Area. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 07:04 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this