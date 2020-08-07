|
Texas Tech fires coach Marlene Stollings amid abuse claims within women's basketball team
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Coach Marlene Stollings was fired by Texas Tech on Thursday after players detailed abuse allegations in USA TODAY Sports.
