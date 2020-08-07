Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Tech fires coach Marlene Stollings amid abuse claims within women's basketball team

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Coach Marlene Stollings was fired by Texas Tech on Thursday after players detailed abuse allegations in USA TODAY Sports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Marlene Stollings American women's college basketball coach

Texas Tech women's basketball players describe toxic culture: 'Fear, anxiety and depression'

 In two years since Marlene Stollings took over once-storied program, 12 players have left amid allegations of abuse by the coach and two assistants.
USATODAY.com

Texas Tech University Texas Tech University Public research university in Lubbock, Texas, United States

Texas Tech AD meets with players after report on abuse in women's basketball program

 AD Kirby Hocutt said Wednesday night he met with Texas Tech women's basketball players after a USA TODAY Sports investigation into the program.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Texas Longhorns Football Coach Tom Herman Talks 'Power Of Teamwork' In Fighting Coronavirus [Video]

Texas Longhorns Football Coach Tom Herman Talks 'Power Of Teamwork' In Fighting Coronavirus

In the PSA, Herman urges Texans to work together as a team to stop COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when possible.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Opinion: Texas Tech supports basketball coach Marlene Stollings at athletes' expense

 Texas Tech women's basketball players allege a culture of abuse at the program since coach Marlene Stollings took over in 2018.
USATODAY.com

TTU fires Stollings after report on 'toxic' program

 Texas Tech fired women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings on Thursday, a day after a scathing report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.
ESPN

Report: TTU coach created 'toxic environment'

 In addition to allegations of mental abuse by Texas Tech women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings, a USA Today Sports report cited multiple allegations of...
ESPN


Tweets about this