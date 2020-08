L'Oreal Employees Worried They'll Lost Their Jobs If They Don't Return To Work



In July, some employees at L'Oreal's New York office learned they would go back into the office after months of working from home. In an email to staff L'Oreal's HR chief, Stephane Charbonnier, said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 days ago

Owner reunited with her dogs after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a hole underground



A dog owner was "overjoyed" to be reunited with her two pet pooches - after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a tiny hole underground.Katie Fuller, 47, and her daughter Lucy Stammers, 22, were "beside.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:09 Published 4 days ago