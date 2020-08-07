|
Oakland A's coach says he didn't intend to give apparent Nazi salute after win over Texas Rangers
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Oakland A's coach Ryan Christenson had to explain himself after making an apparent Nazi salute gesture after his team's win over the Texas Rangers.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ryan Christenson American baseball player & coach
Oakland Athletics Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Oakland, California, United States
San Francisco Giants' Manager And Players Kneel During National Anthem
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Texas Rangers (baseball) American professional baseball team
Nazism ideology and practice associated with the 20th-century German Nazi Party and state
Cops: Man Shot Woman Who Took Down His Nazi Flag
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
Tweets about this