A dusty decade since Hardwick's first win transforms Richmond Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A decade has passed since Richmond coach Damien Hardwick led the Tigers to his first victory as coach with Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt in the team that defeated Port Adelaide. On Saturday night those four will conspire again to try to knock Port off the top. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this