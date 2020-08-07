|
Mark Zuckerberg Joins $100-Billion Club Of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg's net worth passed $100 billion for the first time Thursday after Facebook Inc. hit a record high on optimism about the release of its TikTok competitor Reels. ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook, Inc. American social media and technology company
'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
‘No commitment’ to act at Facebook -boycott organizers
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billionNEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc chief executive officer (CEO) sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on..
WorldNews
Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
10 questions Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook should have been askedBezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai and Cook could have been asked some real, pointed questions with relevance about today or antitrust concerns.
USATODAY.com
Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos and Cook lambasted in Big Tech hearingGoogle chief executive Sundar Pichai has been subjected to a withering cross-examination on the search giant's alleged "stealing" of content and assisting of..
WorldNews
Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist
Alleged Twitter teen hacker’s hearing got zoombombed big timeIllustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge
Last Friday, a 17-year-old Florida high school graduate, Graham Ivan Clark, was arrested and charged as..
The Verge
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44Published
Go read this investigation into the troubled past of alleged Twitter hackerIllustration by Alex Castro
On Friday Graham Ivan Clark was charged along with two others for the most serious hack in Twitter’s history, where..
The Verge
Bill Gates Calls Slow COVID-19 Testing a ‘Complete Waste’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this