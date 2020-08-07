Global  
 

Mark Zuckerberg Joins $100-Billion Club Of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates

WorldNews Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg Joins $100-Billion Club Of Jeff Bezos, Bill GatesMark Zuckerberg's net worth passed $100 billion for the first time Thursday after Facebook Inc. hit a record high on optimism about the release of its TikTok competitor Reels. ......
Facebook, Inc. American social media and technology company

'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO [Video]

'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO

In his opening remarks during a much-anticipated congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday defended his company against allegations by critics that the social network has hurt competitors with their business practices.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response [Video]

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published
‘No commitment’ to act at Facebook -boycott organizers [Video]

‘No commitment’ to act at Facebook -boycott organizers

Organizers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion

 NEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc chief executive officer (CEO) sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on..
WorldNews
Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln [Video]

Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln

Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock [Video]

Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $3.1 billion worth of his company's stock between Monday and Tuesday. Business Insider reports the two-day selling spree surpassed the $2.8 billion worth of Amazon shares he sold through all of 2019. Bezos' latest sales also bring his 2020 total windfall to roughly $7.2 billion. Bezos still holds about 54 million shares, worth about $173 billion as of Wednesday's close.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals [Video]

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday in a much-anticipated congressional hearing that put four of America's most prominent tech CEOs in the hot seat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

10 questions Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook should have been asked

 Bezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai and Cook could have been asked some real, pointed questions with relevance about today or antitrust concerns.
USATODAY.com

Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos and Cook lambasted in Big Tech hearing

 Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has been subjected to a withering cross-examination on the search giant's alleged "stealing" of content and assisting of..
WorldNews
Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer [Video]

Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer

In an antitrust hearing before Congress on Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the social platform's biggest 'frenemy': China. Facebook’s apps and websites have been banned in China for more than a decade. However, Gizmodo reports Facebook has spent the past two years quietly engineering backdoors into its ad platform. Such backdoors give Chinese companies seemingly the same tracking and targeting abilities Americans have come to know and loathe.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Bill Gates Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist

Alleged Twitter teen hacker’s hearing got zoombombed big time

 Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge

Last Friday, a 17-year-old Florida high school graduate, Graham Ivan Clark, was arrested and charged as..
The Verge
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine [Video]

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine

From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:44Published

Go read this investigation into the troubled past of alleged Twitter hacker

 Illustration by Alex Castro

On Friday Graham Ivan Clark was charged along with two others for the most serious hack in Twitter’s history, where..
The Verge
Bill Gates Calls Slow COVID-19 Testing a ‘Complete Waste’ [Video]

Bill Gates Calls Slow COVID-19 Testing a ‘Complete Waste’

In an appearance on CNBC’s 'Squawk Box,' Gates gave some sharp criticism of America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

