Fraudsters create fake Canadian company, steal foreign website to victimize job seekers Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

A Toronto woman thought she had taken all the right steps to avoid a job scam. She didn't know that the company that hired her, which she thought was Canadian, was fake and using a stolen Ukrainian website. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More than 8,000 job openings in Western New York



The Department of Labor launched its Jobs Express website to help job seekers find what kinds of openings are available and where. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:35 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this