John Wick 5 Announced, to Film Back-to-Back With John Wick 4

Elle reports that Oprah Winfrey is working with The New York Times and Lionsgate to bring The 1619 Project to life. The 1619 Project was developed by the Times in 2019. It is a series of feature films and TV shows that look at the history of slavery in America. Producer Nikole Hannah-Jones will work with Winfrey to lead the project. She produced the original series for the Times and won a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for her work.

