John Wick 5 Announced, to Film Back-to-Back With John Wick 4
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
John Wick 5 is a go. During its quarterly earnings call, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer announced a fifth chapter of the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise. John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 will be filmed... ......
