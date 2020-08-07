Global  
 

Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days

WorldNews Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 daysA week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app TikTok, and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block "transactions" with its parent company, ByteDance. It's set to take effect in 45 days, which is just beyond the September 15th deadline Microsoft publicly announced for its negotiations to buy the company. At the same time, the US Senate voted to ban TikTok from government devices. At same time, Trump also issued an executive order pushing the same ban for WeChat and its parent company...
News video: Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News

Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News 01:58

 After India now United States cracks whip on Chinese company Tik Tok, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning on interaction with popular social media platform TikTok or its Chinese parent company. The ban will take effect in 45 days. Trump said in an executive order...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden launches new ad aimed at black Americans

 DETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews

Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapse

 Talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com

Trump slams WTO over ‘unfair’ treatment to US

 Washington DC: China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation is the “worst of all deals” said US President Donald Trump on Thursday. “China’s entry..
WorldNews
Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land [Video]

Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land

US President Doald Trump mispronounced Thailand as Thighland during a speechat a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok and privacy: What's the problem? Perhaps the video-sharing app gathers too much data

 TikTok says it keeps users data in the United States and Singapore and won't hand it over to the Chinese government.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

 President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.The twin executive..
New Zealand Herald

Trump signs order to bar transactions with TikTok's parent company

 It is not clear if the ban will affect the millions of U.S. users who are avid fans of the app.
CBS News

Trump issues order to block U.S. transactions with TikTok parent company ByteDance

 The new order bans TikTok under the National Emergencies Act and is set to take effect in 45 days.
USATODAY.com

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

Trump will prohibit transactions with Bytedance beginning September 20 in apparent TikTok ban

 Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump has signed a new executive order which will block all transactions with Bytedance, TikTok’s parent..
The Verge

TikTok: Trump signs order to address 'threat' of Chinese app

 Beginning in 45 days, any US transaction with parent company ByteDance will be banned.
BBC News

Go read this FT story about how Microsoft’s roots in China could help it acquire TikTok

 Based on wallpaper by Michael Gillett (Wallpaper Hub)

Why, exactly, is Microsoft — purveyor of office software, cloud services, and high-end laptops..
The Verge

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Microsoft condemns Apple’s App Store policies

 Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge

Microsoft is now rebuking Apple over its stringent developer restrictions and its stance on cloud gaming apps, which..
The Verge

Apple confirms cloud gaming services like xCloud and Stadia violate App Store guidelines

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Cloud gaming is shaping up to have a big moment on mobile starting next month with the launch of..
The Verge
Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist [Video]

Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist

Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez is still bullish about tech stocks, but she says investors should take some profits on the big names. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should put the proceeds into Walmart, McCormick and JPMorgan Chase.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:46Published

Microsoft aims to buy entire TikTok, including India ops: Report

 New Delhi, Aug 6 : Not just the US operations, Microsoft is aiming to acquire the global business of Chinese short-video making app TikTok, including in India..
WorldNews

Donald Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat

 US President* Donald Trump* has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like *TikTok *and WeChat, terming them a threat to the national security and...
Mid-Day

Trump's attempt to ban TikTok and WeChat could face legal trouble for infringing on free speech, according to a First Amendment expert

Trump's attempt to ban TikTok and WeChat could face legal trouble for infringing on free speech, according to a First Amendment expert · Trump signed executive orders Thursday attempting to ban TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US, citing national security concerns. · In the orders, the...
Business Insider

Microsoft expands TikTok takeover ambitions to entire global business: Report

 Microsoft Corp is chasing a deal to buy all of TikTok’s global business, including its operations in India and Europe, an international daily reported on...
IndiaTimes

