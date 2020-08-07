|
Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
A week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app TikTok, and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block “transactions” with its parent company, ByteDance. It’s set to take effect in 45 days, which is just beyond the September 15th deadline Microsoft publicly announced for its negotiations to buy the company. At the same time, the US Senate voted to ban TikTok from government devices. At same time, Trump also issued an executive order pushing the same ban for WeChat and its parent company...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden launches new ad aimed at black AmericansDETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews
Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapseTalks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com
Trump slams WTO over ‘unfair’ treatment to USWashington DC: China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation is the “worst of all deals” said US President Donald Trump on Thursday. “China’s entry..
WorldNews
Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok and privacy: What's the problem? Perhaps the video-sharing app gathers too much dataTikTok says it keeps users data in the United States and Singapore and won't hand it over to the Chinese government.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChatPresident Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.The twin executive..
New Zealand Herald
Trump signs order to bar transactions with TikTok's parent companyIt is not clear if the ban will affect the millions of U.S. users who are avid fans of the app.
CBS News
Trump issues order to block U.S. transactions with TikTok parent company ByteDanceThe new order bans TikTok under the National Emergencies Act and is set to take effect in 45 days.
USATODAY.com
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
Trump will prohibit transactions with Bytedance beginning September 20 in apparent TikTok banPhoto by Scott Olson/Getty Images
President Trump has signed a new executive order which will block all transactions with Bytedance, TikTok’s parent..
The Verge
TikTok: Trump signs order to address 'threat' of Chinese appBeginning in 45 days, any US transaction with parent company ByteDance will be banned.
BBC News
Go read this FT story about how Microsoft’s roots in China could help it acquire TikTokBased on wallpaper by Michael Gillett (Wallpaper Hub)
Why, exactly, is Microsoft — purveyor of office software, cloud services, and high-end laptops..
The Verge
Microsoft American technology company
Microsoft condemns Apple’s App Store policiesPhoto by Nick Statt / The Verge
Microsoft is now rebuking Apple over its stringent developer restrictions and its stance on cloud gaming apps, which..
The Verge
Apple confirms cloud gaming services like xCloud and Stadia violate App Store guidelinesPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Cloud gaming is shaping up to have a big moment on mobile starting next month with the launch of..
The Verge
Trim exposure to Apple, Microsoft: strategist
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:46Published
Microsoft aims to buy entire TikTok, including India ops: ReportNew Delhi, Aug 6 : Not just the US operations, Microsoft is aiming to acquire the global business of Chinese short-video making app TikTok, including in India..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this