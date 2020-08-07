Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A week ago Donald A week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app TikTok , and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block “transactions” with its parent company , ByteDance. It’s set to take effect in 45 days, which is just beyond the September 15th deadline Microsoft publicly announced for its negotiations to buy the company. At the same time, the US Senate voted to ban TikTok from government devices. At same time, Trump also issued an executive order pushing the same ban for WeChat and its parent company... 👓 View full article

