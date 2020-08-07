|
July jobs report, stimulus negotiations, sales tax holidays: 5 things to know Friday
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Economists expect job gains in the July report, Democrats and the White House seek a deal on a COVID-19 package and more news to start your Friday.
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Biden launches new ad aimed at black AmericansDETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews
3 cases of COVID-19 detected among workers who sought access to Democratic convention site in MilwaukeeConvention organizers said those positive tests are not what trigger Wednesday's announcement that speakers, including Joe Biden, would not be traveling to..
USATODAY.com
US election 2020: Trump says opponent Biden will 'hurt God'"He's against God. He's against guns," Mr Trump said of his Democratic challenger.
BBC News
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapseTalks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com
Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to OhioPresident Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News
Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in CongressAhead of his trip to Ohio, President Trump said he is optimistic about having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Axios..
CBS News
Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
