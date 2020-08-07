Global  
 

July jobs report, stimulus negotiations, sales tax holidays: 5 things to know Friday

Friday, 7 August 2020
Economists expect job gains in the July report, Democrats and the White House seek a deal on a COVID-19 package and more news to start your Friday.
ADP Releases Private Payroll Data

 ADP is reporting 167,000 jobs were added in the private sector in July. The number is a significant miss compared to expected job growth last month. The report comes ahead of the monthly jobs report, which is also expected to show a decline as coronavirus cases surged nationwide.

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden launches new ad aimed at black Americans

 DETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews

3 cases of COVID-19 detected among workers who sought access to Democratic convention site in Milwaukee

 Convention organizers said those positive tests are not what trigger Wednesday's announcement that speakers, including Joe Biden, would not be traveling to..
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Trump says opponent Biden will 'hurt God'

 "He's against God. He's against guns," Mr Trump said of his Democratic challenger.
BBC News
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns [Video]

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns

US president Donald Trump launches a scathing attack on his Democrat electionrival Joe Biden on a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, in which he saidMr Biden was "against God" and "against guns".

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapse

 Talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com

Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to Ohio

 President Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News

Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress

 Ahead of his trip to Ohio, President Trump said he is optimistic about having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Axios..
CBS News
Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead' [Video]

Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'

White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders to remain vigilant to avoid a surge. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

EU Pandemic Relief Deal: Blueprint For European Superstate – OpEd

EU Pandemic Relief Deal: Blueprint For European Superstate – OpEd After intense negotiations, long days and nights of clashes and a distinctly sour note underlying the entire summit, European Union leaders finally agreed on an...
Eurasia Review

Centre releases Rs 890 crore as 2nd instalment to fight COVID-19

 The Central Government on Thursday released Rs 890.32 crore as the second instalment of the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

