Coronavirus: UK 'will not hesitate' to add nations to quarantine list

New York sues to break up the NRA



[NFA] New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use. At the same time, the attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed suit against the NRA, alleging the misuse of charitable funds. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics