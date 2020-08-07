Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: UK 'will not hesitate' to add nations to quarantine list

BBC News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra are the latest additions, meaning travellers from there have to isolate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rhode Island Added To Tri-State Area Coronavirus Quarantine List

Rhode Island Added To Tri-State Area Coronavirus Quarantine List 00:20

 Rhode Island has been added to the tri-state area's travel advisory list as cases there continue to rise.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Bahamas The Bahamas Country in North America

Coronavirus: UK 'will not hesitate' to add France to quarantine list

 The government "will not hesitate to take action" and add more countries to its quarantine list, chancellor Rishi Sunak has said, when asked about speculation..
Independent

Coronavirus news - live: UK ready to extend quarantine to France after more countries added and Rishi Sunak 'completely' rules out extending furlough scheme

 Travellers returning to UK from Belgium, Andorra and Bahamas must now quarantine for 14 days after overnight announcement
Independent

Coronavirus: Travellers from Belgium, Andorra, and the Bahamas must quarantine in UK

 The changes start from 04:00 BST on Saturday apart from in Wales, where it starts midnight Thursday.
BBC News
New York sues to break up the NRA [Video]

New York sues to break up the NRA

[NFA] New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use. At the same time, the attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed suit against the NRA, alleging the misuse of charitable funds. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Andorra Andorra Principality in the southern Pyrenees

UK adds Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas to 'no-go' list as coronavirus cases soar

 Belgium has become the latest European country to be added to the UK government's "no-go" list because of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.
Independent

Related videos from verified sources

Rhode Island Taken Off Massachusetts Travel Order Exempt List [Video]

Rhode Island Taken Off Massachusetts Travel Order Exempt List

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published
Coronavirus Travel Advisory Expands [Video]

Coronavirus Travel Advisory Expands

There are now 36 states that are on the travel advisory list, meaning travelers to and from those states must quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the Tri-State Area.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago Coronavirus Quarantine List [Video]

Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago Coronavirus Quarantine List

Wisconsin has been a popular getaway for people from Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic, but by Tuesday, anyone who visits will have to quarantine when they get home. CBS 2 Investigator Megan..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK 'will not hesitate' to add nations to quarantine list

 Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra are the latest additions, meaning travellers from there have to isolate.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

New locations added to UK coronavirus quarantine list following Covid-19 rise

New locations added to UK coronavirus quarantine list following Covid-19 rise The Foreign and Commonwealth Office updated its travel advice to warn against all but essential trips to Andorra, Belgium and The Bahamas
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this