Country’s first Kisan Rail flagged off from Deolali in Maharashtra Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Kisan Rail is a weekly service that will depart from Deolali every Friday at 11 a.m. and reach Danapur the next day at 6.45 p.m. 👓 View full article

