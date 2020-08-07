|
Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee's bitter Republican US Senate primary
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Tennessee's Republican primary for U.S. Senate turned bitter between candidates Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethi.
