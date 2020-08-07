Global  
 

Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee's bitter Republican US Senate primary

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Tennessee's Republican primary for U.S. Senate turned bitter between candidates Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethi.
 Bill Hagerty is the projected winner of the Republican Senate primary election, according to the Associated Press.

Bill Hagerty Wins Tough Tennessee Primary With Trump’s Endorsement

 The fractious race to replace the outgoing Lamar Alexander signified an end to the moderate tenor that has long defined Tennessee Republicanism.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States)

United States Senate

