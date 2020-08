WBJEE Result 2020 toppers list released, Souradeep Das bags 1st rank Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The WBJEE Board declared the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2020 for the Engineering entrance exam today. All the candidates who had appeared for WBJEE can check their result by visiting wbjeeb.nic.in and can also download rank card from the website. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DNA WBJEE Result 2020 toppers list released, Souradeep Das bags 1st rank https://t.co/ADNG7DwtC7 2 minutes ago