Coronavirus updates: White House, congressional leaders seek deal on second stimulus package; US deaths top 160K; India surpasses 2M cases

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin says that Dems and White House are "still very far apart" on some issues in COVID-19 relief package. Latest news.
Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

TikTok must be sold or blocked in US, says Treasury Secretary

 TikTok must either be sold or blocked in the US due to national security concerns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday in the latest ominous US warning..
WorldNews

Meadows says he's "not optimistic" on deal on coronavirus relief

 Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill on Saturday.
CBS News

'It's a condescension': Pelosi slams White House over deadlock in COVID-19 relief negotiations and $600 unemployment benefits

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested Sunday that the $600 payments have been a disincentive that led to some unemployed Americans.
USATODAY.com
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into the issue and are thinking about making a decision. This comes after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the US government was carrying out a national security review on TikTok and that his department would advise Trump what, if any, needs to be taken against it. Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns. Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the US of using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies. Tiktok has claimed that user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities. This comes after India earlier banned the video-sharing app and several others over privacy concerns. The US had lauded India's decision and said that the move will protect India's integrity and national security. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

July jobs report, stimulus negotiations, sales tax holidays: 5 things to know Friday

 Economists expect job gains in the July report, Democrats and the White House seek a deal on a COVID-19 package and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapse

 Talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com

Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to Ohio

 President Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News

Trump optimistic for COVID vaccine as relief package stalls in Congress

 Ahead of his trip to Ohio, President Trump said he is optimistic about having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Axios..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Dennis Kucinich discusses the chances Congress will reach agreement on new COVID-19 relief package [Video]

Dennis Kucinich discusses the chances Congress will reach agreement on new COVID-19 relief package

Former Representative Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss Congress' logjam over a new coronavirus relief package for Americans, and a look at the 2020 White House race.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:23Published
Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots [Video]

Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots

Kansas City, Missouri, is one of several cities across the country that has the attention of the White House coronavirus task force.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:39Published
Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead' [Video]

Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'

White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

EU Pandemic Relief Deal: Blueprint For European Superstate – OpEd

EU Pandemic Relief Deal: Blueprint For European Superstate – OpEd After intense negotiations, long days and nights of clashes and a distinctly sour note underlying the entire summit, European Union leaders finally agreed on an...
Eurasia Review

US stocks fall as traders eye earnings, Covid-19 relief package

US stocks fall as traders eye earnings, Covid-19 relief package New York, July 29 : Wall Street’s major indexes dropped on Tuesday, as investors digested a slew of disappointing earnings reports and eyed the debate over a...
WorldNews


