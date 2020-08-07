|
Aberdeen's game with St Johnstone off after two positive tests
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone has been postponed after two of their players tested positive for Covid-19, with a further six self-isolating.
