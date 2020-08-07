Global  
 

Aberdeen's game with St Johnstone off after two positive tests

BBC News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone has been postponed after two of their players tested positive for Covid-19, with a further six self-isolating.
Aberdeen Aberdeen Third most populous city of Scotland

Cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak in Scotland rise by 25 [Video]

Cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak in Scotland rise by 25

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces that the number ofcoronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Aberdeen which led to lockdownrestrictions being reintroduced in the city has risen by 25 in the past day.Nicola Sturgeon thanks the people of Aberdeen for complying with the newrestrictions in the area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows [Video]

Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster grows

Bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close as lockdownrestrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen over a coronavirus cluster in the area.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now been reported in theoutbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

Aberdeen lockdown: Pubs and restaurants to close at 5pm, Nicola Sturgeon announces

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 54 cases have been reported in Aberdeen as of Wednesday amid fears of a "significant outbreak" in the city.
Independent

Kent goal gives Rangers opening-day win at Aberdeen

 Rangers start the Scottish Premiership season with a comfortable win over Aberdeen thanks to Ryan Kent's first-half goal.
BBC News

St Johnstone F.C. St Johnstone F.C. Association football club in Perth, Scotland


Scottish Premiership Scottish Premiership Association football top division in Scotland

Edouard hat-trick eases Celtic to opening win over Hamilton

 Odsonne Edouard's hat-trick gives Celtic a routine 5-1 win over Hamilton Academical as they began their quest for a record 10th straight Scottish Premiership..
BBC News

12 teams, 12 questions for a new Scottish Premiership season

 As the Scottish Premiership resumes, Tom English poses a question for each of the 12 top-flight teams.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID compounds Pennsylvania's fracking industry problems

 "If the industry were a patient, we could say that it has a number of pre-existing conditions, and that's made the prognosis in the wake of COVID-19 way more..
CBS News

India's Covid-19 management marked by rising recovery rate, falling fatality rate: Centre

 India's Covid-19 management is marked by "two significant achievements" of continuously rising recovery rate among Covid-19 patients and a case fatality rate..
IndiaTimes

Stone pub landlord 'complacent' in enforcing Covid rules

 The landlord of the Crown and Anchor says he "regrets" not taking a tougher stance with customers.
BBC News

Sport: NSW offers to host Australian Open as Melbourne battles COVID-19 spike

 MELBOURNE New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro says his state would be willing to act as a temporary host for major sports events such as the Australian..
WorldNews

