National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, other celebs urge support for Indian textile industry

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: It’s National IPA Day -- What’s Your Favorite Local Beer?



Good morning! It’s time for CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Today, it’s National IPA Day. So, for the beer lovers out there… what’s your favorite local beer? It can be an IPA or anything.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 14:12 Published 22 hours ago A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV



A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:05 Published 4 days ago Prakash Javadekar releases Tiger Census report ahead of International Tiger Day



Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the report of the Tiger Census on the eve of International Tiger Day. The event was organised at the National Media Centre in New Delhi... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this