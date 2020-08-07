|
Milwaukee police chief demoted after questions over use of tear gas, pepper spray at protests
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The move came two weeks after Alfonso Morales was ordered to publicly account for why the department used tear gas during the recent civil unrest.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States
750 mile march marks the anniversary of MLK Jr's 'I Have A Dream Speech'This group is marching 750 miles from Milwaukee to arrive in Washington DC on the 57th anniversary of MLK's "I Have A Dream" speech.
USATODAY.com
Milwaukee Police Chief Demoted After Questions Over Protest ResponseOfficers’ use of tear gas against protesters was among the issues that led to Alfonso Morales’s removal from his post.
NYTimes.com
'Thirty miles a day': They're walking 750 miles to arrive in DC on 57th anniversary of MLK's 'I Have A Dream' speechThe march, which hopes to bring awareness to racial inequity and police brutality, began Tuesday in Milwaukee with about 20 people.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this