Milwaukee police chief demoted after questions over use of tear gas, pepper spray at protests

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The move came two weeks after Alfonso Morales was ordered to publicly account for why the department used tear gas during the recent civil unrest.
