You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Canada to retaliate 'dollar for dollar' after U.S. slaps 10% tariff on aluminum, Freeland says Ottawa will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in response to President Donald Trump's decision to restore a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum...

CBC.ca 17 hours ago



US reimposes aluminum tariffs on Canada President Donald Trump has reapplied tariffs to Canadian aluminum, decrying the alleged "surge" in imports. He accused Canada of flooding its neighbor with the...

Deutsche Welle 13 hours ago





Tweets about this