Tokyo records 3rd highest daily COVID-19 figure with 462 cases

WorldNews Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Tokyo records 3rd highest daily COVID-19 figure with 462 casesTokyo reported 462 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 7, the third highest daily figure for the capital. It also marked the 11th straight day of more than 200 new cases. The record for Tokyo was set on Aug. 1 with 472 cases, up from 463...
Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments [Video]

Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments

Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations can overcome any adversity and be successful in geopolitical, strategic, trade and business, and people-to-people ventures. Japan is one of India's most-trusted and important trade partners, he added, stating that the former is the fourth-largest contributor to FDI in the latter. The latest trade push came amid persisting tension between Delhi and Beijing. As China remains aggressive along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian government is pursuing its 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliance goal. Multiple decisions taken recently by the Narendra Modi administration have been seen to be targeted at China. These include the banning of applications like TikTok, and tightening foreign direct investment and government contract bidding rules. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published

Nintendo profit zooms as virus has homebodies playing games

 TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co.’s profit multiplied more than sixfold in April-June as people stuck at home during the pandemic turned to playing video games. The..
WorldNews

Japan’s Honda reports loss in April-June as virus hits sales

 TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda reported Wednesday that it sank into the red for the April-June quarter, as its sales plunged due to the coronavirus..
WorldNews

Coronavirus Cases in India cross 2 million mark, over 62,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus Cases in India cross 2 million mark, over 62,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia

India has achieved another grim milestone in the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic,the total no. of cases have now soared past 20 lakh. A record surge of 62,538 new cases was registered in the last 24..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published
Faculty and Staff Raise the Alarm Over Reopening College Campuses [Video]

Faculty and Staff Raise the Alarm Over Reopening College Campuses

With college students poised to return to campuses this month, faculty and staff have concerns. Many across the U.S. are pleading with campus administrators and state lawmakers. The only COVID..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories

India has crossed the 2 million cases mark for Covid-19. Total number of active cases is at 5,95,501 while the death toll is at 40,699. There is however some good news, growth of active cases has come..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:36Published

