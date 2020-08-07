|
Tokyo records 3rd highest daily COVID-19 figure with 462 cases
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Tokyo reported 462 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 7, the third highest daily figure for the capital. It also marked the 11th straight day of more than 200 new cases. The record for Tokyo was set on Aug. 1 with 472 cases, up from 463...
